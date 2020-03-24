WIRE Buzz: Patrick Stewart gives free month of CBS All Access; Vintage toy store docuseries; more

Ahead of Picard's first season finale on Thursday, Star Trek legend (and general genre icon) Patrick Stewart is making it way easier for fans to tune in to the latest escapades of Captain Jean-Luc. The actor tweeted out a code for a free month of CBS All Access — the only place Picard airs — alongside a video highlighting everything that's right about the franchise.

Check it out:

"It's felt good to bring Picard back," the actor wrote. "I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2."

This tweet is just one benefit of following the actor on social media, as he's also been reading Shakespeare to keep fans entertained throughout the coronavirus quarantine keeping many around the world stuck indoors:

"When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, 'An apple a day keeps the doctor away,'" the actor wrote. "How about, 'A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away'? So...here we go: Sonnet 1."

Classical chops, free streaming codes ... Stewart really is a Renaissance man just like Picard. Fans can catch him wrapping up the first season of Picard on March 26.

Next, the company behind nostalgic Netflix docs like The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us is ramping up a new project entirely focused around the current distribution of old-school toys.

Deadline reports that The Nacelle Company is creating an untitled docuseries about vintage toy stores all over the country for Amazon Prime, Vimeo, and YouTube. The half-hour series will look at the history of the stores, as well as their often odd and specific supply of goodies. And since most of these stores will be highly affected by the current coronavirus pandemic (since shopping at tightly packed toy stores seems like a quarantine no-no), most of the series' proceeds will be donated to the featured stores.

“We wanted to do something that was entertaining, but also helpful for these wonderful stores who have brought so much joy to our lives, and supported our show from the beginning,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company, in a statement.

The first season of the show will visit stores in Oregon (Bill Galaxy Vintage Toys), California (Blast From The Past, I&S Collectibles, Black Cat Comics), Kansas (1313 Mockingbird Lane), Illinois (Toy De Jour, Smash Toys), Indiana (Kokomo Toys), and New Jersey (Farpoint Toys).

The series is expected to drop in mid-April, with one to two episodes premiering per week.

Finally, The Walking Dead bid adieu to Danai Gurira's Michonne after Sunday's episode, which means the character joins Rick Grimes in the undetermined off-screen future of the franchise. Now Grimes' actor, Andrew Lincoln, has welcomed Gurira to the happily departed club with a serenade.

Posting on Instagram, Gurira shared a video of Lincoln playing the piano and singing for her, celebrating their time together on the show and her (still alive!) departure from it.

Take a look:

"An Ode from Andy — This means a lot. Made me laugh and cry. Thank you so much Andy! (Great vocals! And piano skills! Is there anything this man can’t do?!!!)," Gurira wrote. "You are one of the most incredible human beings on the planet. I’ll cherish the journey with you and the whole #TWDFamily always."

Perhaps her journey with Lincoln isn't quite over, because in the aftermath of her departure from the show, Gurira and those creatives behind The Walking Dead media franchise were vague — almost teasing — about her future on the big screen alongside Lincoln. Only time will tell if she joins him in those film projects ... but fans will have some song and dance to distract them in the meantime.