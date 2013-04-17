Latest Stories

Rory Kinnear
Patton Oswalt's Star Wars VII filibuster is the best thing you'll see all day

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Apr 17, 2013

In a speech that could only come from the genius mind of Patton Oswalt, we get the most insane potential plot for Episode VII.

Everyone's got an idea on what J.J. Abrams should do with Star Wars. Seriously, EVERYONE. But not everyone is Patton Oswalt. In fact we have it on good authority that there's just the one, and he is amazing. Here's why:

In this coming Thursday's episode of NBC's Parks and Recreation, Oswalt gives what can only be described as the most epic filibuster of all time. Who knows how much (if any) of this will make it to the final cut, but we are all very, very lucky that NBC has allowed this to be released into the world online. The filibuster is exactly what you're looking for -- Patton Oswalt's insane, rambling idea for Star Wars Episode VII.

I don't want to spoil too much, but Oswalt's idea involves a full explanation of the Infinity Gauntlet and robot Chewbacca. Also Hercules.

This movie should never happen in our universe, but I would pay a LOT of money to go to the world that has Patton Oswalt as a benevolent dictator just so I could see his version of Star Wars once.

(via Slate)

