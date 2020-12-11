Patty Jenkins wasn't a fan of Whedon's Justice League: 'That version contradicted Wonder Woman'

It seems a loud contingent of DC fans weren't the only ones less than thrilled by the 2017 Justice League movie. As it turns out, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins also wasn't too fond of Joss Whedon's version of the film, saying as much during her appearance on the ReelBlend podcast.

"I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out as much as the fans did," said Jenkins, who also directed the record-breaking Wonder Woman. "But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production. So then, what are you going to do? I was like... you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work."

Justice League had initially been directed by Zack Snyder, who stepped down during shooting following a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon (Avengers) was tapped to take his place, with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator and Avengers director going on to reshape the movie with reshoots. Gal Gadot, who'd first debuted in the role of Wonder Woman in Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), reprised the character for the ensuing superhero team-up.

Jenkin notes that she'd worked closely with Snyder to maintain a sense of continuity for the character as she went from Wonder Woman to his version of the Justice League and the soon-upcoming WW 1984, thus allowing her to return to the character in a way that flowed naturally for both her and fans.

"I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where she sort of ends up," explained Jenkins in the podcast. "So I didn't change her suit because I never want to contradict his films, you know? But yet, I have to have my own films and he's been very supportive of that. So I think that that Justice League was kind of an outlier."

She went on to add, "They were trying to turn one thing into kind of another. And so then it becomes, 'I don't recognize half of these characters. I'm not sure what's going on.'"

Since the ensuing outcry regarding the film — which also went on to underperform at the box office — Warner Bros. has announced that it will be releasing a "Snyder Cut" of the film, which will consist of four parts that will be released on HBO Max sometime in 2021. This version of the film will have been edited and recut by Snyder himself, following some recent reshoots.

But while this new addition the DC Extended Universe will exist outside of the current timeline being set up by upcoming releases, WW 1984 will possibly set up what's to come next for the character, as Jenkins confirmed to CinemaBlend that there is a post-credit scene at the end of the upcoming movie, and it will be available both in theaters and with the streamed version of the movie when it comes out on Christmas Day, so no fans will miss out.

Wonder Woman 1984 slides into cinemas and HBO Max on Dec. 25.