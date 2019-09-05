Latest Stories

The Martian
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins inks $10 million Netflix deal

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Sep 5, 2019

As the streaming wars continue to accelerate, Netflix just added another big-name filmmaker to its increasingly impressive roster of creative talent. 

Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, just signed a three-year deal with Netflix. Per The Hollywood Reporterthe deal is for a cool $10 million, and Jenkins will have her hand in creating, developing, and producing new series for the ubiquitous streamer. 

"I'm so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television," Jenkins said about the deal. "I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon." 

At this point, it's unclear what Jenkins has up her sleeve. In addition to the two Wonder Woman films, she directed Charlize Theron in 2003's Monster, which earned an Academy Award for Best Actress the following year. As far as her work in TV, Jenkins recently helmed TNT's crime drama I Am the Night (starring Wonder Woman's Chris Pine), as well as episodes of series ranging from The Killing to Arrested Development

Prior to her work with the Wonder Woman franchise, which helped bring the DCEU out of its cinematic rut, Jenkins was initially attached to direct Thor: The Dark World. She left over creative differences, but maybe her idea of a Romeo and Juliet-inspired space opera could be mined for some inspiration. 

The deal with Jenkins marks the latest talent poach by Netflix. Though we don't know the specific details, her deal would appear to be considerably less lucrative than some of the streamer's other noteworthy additions. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss snagged $200 million just last month for a multi-year deal, and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy landed $300 million for a five-year commitment in February of last year. Mark Millar also scored a significant payday when he sold Netflix the rights to his comic company Millarworld

In the meantime, Jenkins' next feature, Wonder Woman 1984, is due out in theaters June 5, 2020. 

