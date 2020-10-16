Patty Jenkins doesn't think 'anybody can be confident' in Wonder Woman 1984's Christmas release

It's been four months since Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to open in theaters and the highly-anticipated DC sequel has yet to play on the big screen. No big surprise as the COVID-19 health crisis continues to play pool with Hollywood release schedules. Almost all studio tentpoles have been delayed to next year, but Diana Prince's return hopes to salvage what's left of this crummy year with a Christmas Day opening. But will it actually happen?

“I don’t think anybody can be confident of anything right now," director Patty Jenkins recently told Variety. "We just don’t know what the course of COVID is going to be like."

"As far as movie releases are concerned and the tremendous way that the industry is having to improvise around these circumstances, nothing is surprising," added Pedro Pascal (who plays Maxwell Lord) in a separate interview with the trade outlet. “We’re all getting used to things shifting day-to-day, hour-to-hour, you know? That’s what we’re all dealing with."

While the blockbuster has been ready to roll since last year, no one — except those who have worked on it — have actually seen the darned thing. "We just showed our own agents. That was thrilling, to finally get to talk to people who didn’t know what the movie was," said Jenkins, who's gone from directing massive event films to making Doritos ads amid the pandemic. "But it’s super weird to go from making a movie with such detail and being so excited for the experience of people getting to share in that with you, and then just going on to cleaning your house and cooking."

"We have information, but still there’s so much more information to be had and sometimes the information feels like it changes so quickly," Pascal continued. "As maddening and as scary as that feels like to live with on a day-to-day basis, it does make sense, because this is new. Every time I’m like, ‘Well, why don’t we knoowwww?’ It’s like, because it’s a new virus. It just takes time to figure it out."

Written by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, Wonder Woman 1984 sees the return of Gal Gadot as the titular Amazonian warrior-princess. Now working at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., Diana must save the world from Maxwell Lord and her envious co-worker, Barbara Ann Minerva, aka Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor, although no one has a clue on how he survived the plane crash at the end of the last movie.

"I think the first film was the birth of a hero and this time around we wanted to go deeper in a way," Gadot told Vanity Fair. "It’s more about the danger in greed, and I think that it’s very relevant to the era that we’re living in nowadays. It feels like everyone is in a race for more, and when you get what you wanted there’s a new bar — and what’s the price? And do we lose ourselves in this crazy marathon?"