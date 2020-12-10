Patty Jenkins will direct a new Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Did you see this coming? As part of Disney's giant Investor Day presentation, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy is bringing in a real-life wonder woman.

Patty Jenkins, the director behind Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, will be making the jump to the galaxy far, far away and direct a Star Wars film. Her movie will be titled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

This will be the first time that a Star Wars film is directed by a woman, following the road traveled by Vic Mahoney, who served as Second Unit Director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The above video shows Jenkins talking about things she loves, and it ends with her zipping up an iconic orange flight suit and putting on an equally iconic helmet.

Jenkins is making the flight from DC to Star Wars, and it will be something to see.