Latest Stories

The Matrix Animal Crossing
Tag: Fangrrls
Animal Crossing Chronicles: Scenes in genre
Haley Joel Osment on What We Do in the Shadows
Tag: TV
WTF Moments: Benedict Wong scatting Haley Joel Osment into a zombie on What We Do In The Shadows
Tessa Thompson Westworld
Tag: TV
Tessa Thompson unpacks her big 'Terminator' moment and that fiery Westworld ending
Resident Evil 2 Leon
Tag: TV
Paul Haddad, original voice of Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy, dies at 56
Resident Evil 2 Leon
More info i
Source: Capcom
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: News

Paul Haddad, original voice of Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy, dies at 56

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 20, 2020

Paul Haddad, the actor who brought one of horror gaming’s most iconic characters to life, died on Saturday, April 11 at age 56. Haddad was a prolific voice actor in television, but his most lasting role was originating the character of Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 2.

Leon, the rookie cop who co-leads the horror franchise’s second outing, reappeared in the franchise to lead the fan-favorite Resident Evil 4 and co-lead Resident Evil 6. Voiced by other actors in these appearances, Haddad was only behind Kennedy in his first appearance — but his calm demeanor and heroic wherewithal throughout that living hell ingratiated him with gamers around the world.

More resident evil 2

Resident Evil 2 Remake - Claire Redfield and Sherry
Video Game Heroine of the Month: Claire Redfield, Resident Evil 2
resident_evil_2_demo_capcom
5 changes to Resident Evil 2 that make Capcom's remake revolutionary

Nick Apostolides, Leon's voice actor in Resident Evil 2's remake, posted a tribute to the actor:

Haddad’s vast TV roles included X-Men: The Animated Series’ Quicksilver, Monster Force’s Wolfman, and appearances on The Adventures of Tintin. His final performance will be a character in the Resident Evil-inspired horror game Daymare: 1998.

Invader Studios, the company behind Daymare: 1998, confirmed Haddad’s death:

“Paul Haddad, our dear friend and an icon among the RE community, has passed away recently,” the statement reads. “We've been truly honored to have the chance to meet and work with such a great man and a brilliant professional that he was. Rest in peace Paul... You will live forever in our hearts.”

Haddad's official obituary, printed in the Toronto Star, cites the cause of death as a "brief and unexpected illness."

Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: resident evil 2
Tag: Resident Evil
Tag: obituary
Tag: Paul Haddad

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker