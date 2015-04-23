Paul Rudd finds the suit in new Ant-Man clip

It's been all about Avengers: Age of Ultron lately, but Marvel Studios does have another movie coming out this year.

That movie, of course, is Ant-Man, and while we did see a second trailer recently, the major marketing push for the movie probably won't begin until a month or so after Marvel has pushed the latest adventures of Earth's Mightiest Heroes out the door.

Still, Ant-Man is starting to make tiny inroads into the public's consciousness (see what I did there?) through things like this: an appearance by star Paul Rudd on Late Show with David Letterman, where a new clip from the film debuted.

The clip shows Rudd as Scott Lang breaking into what we can only presume to be a secret vault owned by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), where Lang discovers not the money or valuables he was looking for, but a certain suit very familiar to fans of the comics in which Ant-Man has starred over the decades.

In the brief interview clip that also appeared online, Letterman speaks with Rudd about Ant-Man, and the actor more or less leans into just how silly the premise sounds when you put it out there. It's hard to tell, actually, if Rudd seems kind of embarrassed by the whole thing, or is just playing up the humorous aspects of it. What do you think?

There's no question that even with the Marvel brand, Ant-Man might be a hard sell to the public. But we were impressed with the latest trailer, and we have a feeling that Marvel is going to play up the funnier side of the concept as we get closer to release. Ant-Man arrives in theaters on July 17.

