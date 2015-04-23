Latest Stories

g-willow-wilson-bird-king
Tag: Fangrrls
G. Willow Wilson discusses her historical fantasy epic The Bird King
Firefly: The Ghost Machine
Tag: Movies
First look: Titan Books expands Joss Whedon's universe with two new Firefly releases
Jon Cryer Lex Luthor
Tag: TV
Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor blames Superman for his crimes in Supergirl footage
Adam Mason on Black Antenna set
Tag: Movies
Alice in Chains is making a sci-fi movie, and here are the first two chapters
AntManGear.png

Paul Rudd finds the suit in new Ant-Man clip

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Apr 23, 2015

It's been all about Avengers: Age of Ultron lately, but Marvel Studios does have another movie coming out this year.

That movie, of course, is Ant-Man, and while we did see a second trailer recently, the major marketing push for the movie probably won't begin until a month or so after Marvel has pushed the latest adventures of Earth's Mightiest Heroes out the door. 

Still, Ant-Man is starting to make tiny inroads into the public's consciousness (see what I did there?) through things like this: an appearance by star Paul Rudd on Late Show with David Letterman, where a new clip from the film debuted.

The clip shows Rudd as Scott Lang breaking into what we can only presume to be a secret vault owned by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), where Lang discovers not the money or valuables he was looking for, but a certain suit very familiar to fans of the comics in which Ant-Man has starred over the decades.

In the brief interview clip that also appeared online, Letterman speaks with Rudd about Ant-Man, and the actor more or less leans into just how silly the premise sounds when you put it out there. It's hard to tell, actually, if Rudd seems kind of embarrassed by the whole thing, or is just playing up the humorous aspects of it. What do you think?

There's no question that even with the Marvel brand, Ant-Man might be a hard sell to the public. But we were impressed with the latest trailer, and we have a feeling that Marvel is going to play up the funnier side of the concept as we get closer to release. Ant-Man arrives in theaters on July 17.

(CBR via Slashfilm)

Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: Paul Rudd
Tag: Michael DOuglas
Tag: Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: Marvel
Ant-Man-Tub.jpg
Scott Lang discovers his shrinking abilities in first clip from Ant-Man
Trent Moore
Jun 30, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Evangeline Lilly
Tag: Marvel
Ant-Man-Empire-3_1.jpg
Yellowjacket gets magnified in new Ant-Man pics and magazine covers
Nathalie Caron
May 26, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: Marvel
AntManLogo.jpg
Marvel plays Ant-Man poster for laughs; first image of Paul Rudd in suit posted
Don Kaye
Jan 6, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Paul Rudd
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
AntMan_ClearedPhoto_Marvel_02
Paul Rudd says he was one of the few Avengers to know about Thanos’ finger snap ahead of time
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0