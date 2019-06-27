WIRE Buzz: Paul Rudd Ghostbusting; Masters of Doom pilot to USA; more

Today’s WIRE Buzz is full of nostalgia, supplemented with a bit of newness along the way. Fans of the ‘80s — watching/singing along with Ghostbusters — and ‘90s — playing Doom until your eyes bleed — will find plenty to love here, along with fans of Guillermo del Toro.

First up, however, let’s focus on the new Ghostbusters. Coming after the Paul Feig-helmed reboot, Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters 2020 has landed a big, big name for its reanimation: Paul Rudd. According to Variety, the ageless actor will be joining the spectre-fighting film as a teacher. For Reitman, taking over directorial duties from his father Ivan (who directed the original), this was a long time coming — and not just because Rudd has been a Hollywood mainstay seemingly as long as the franchise.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance,” Reitman said. “I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.”

This film, rumored to reunite many original cast members, will reportedly focus on a mother (Carrie Coon) and her son (Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard) as they are undoubtedly thrust into the weird world of the paranormal. Paul Rudd’s fun teacher may be a father figure for the boy, which could see the actor explore similar themes to his role as Ant-Man in the MCU.

Ghostbusters 2020 is planned to debut next summer.

Next, the story of how the hellish shooter Doom became a global phenomenon is getting its first chance at the small screen. David Kushner’s book Masters of Doom will be adapted into a pilot for USA, according to a release, with actor brothers James and Dave Franco executive producing.

The story of the two Johns (Carmack and Romero) behind the '90s video game smash Doom, Masters of Doom is a bit like the story of Apple. Two driven geniuses working together in an obscure corner that ended up clashing as foes, all while creating an iconic piece of tech. Video game scripter and author Tom Bissell will write the planned anthology if it gets picked up to series, telling a new moment in video game history each season.

No word on when production will begin or who will play either John.

Finally, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia — one of the interconnected animated Netflix projects from mastermind Guillermo del Toro — has begun introducing fans to its second season. After showing off its incognito aliens in Season 1, all of which ties to Trollhunters, the show is back with a new interstellar threat.

Check out the first trailer for season two:

Video of 3Below: Tales of Arcadia Season 2 Trailer Netflix

Plenty of dangerous blasters, intimidating faces, and overwhelming odds are coming for the alien royalty who’ve made Earth their home. And was that a Wilhelm scream we heard? Classic. This may just scratch the itch started by the announcement of The Mandalorian...at least until Disney+ comes along.

3Below fights off the bounty hunters when season two premieres on July 12.