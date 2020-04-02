Star of 'Escape from Virtual Island' Paul Rudd rates genre's most famous tropical getaways

Many of us go through the year wishing for a nice long vacation on a tropical island somewhere, but palm trees and a warm climate aren't always the sure indication of a good time. Just ask Carl Denham or Alan Grant, and they'll probably tell you they never want to set foot on an isolated landmass covered in jungles and/or beaches ever again.

What we're trying to say is that the world of genre is packed with famous islands known for their danger, thrills, and intrigue. Audible is looking to add to that famous canon with Escape from Virtual Island, an original comedy series about a futuristic resort that goes (what else?) absolutely haywire.

Run by Derek Ambrose (voiced by Paul Rudd), Pengalaman Island is a place where the wealthy can live out their wildest dreams in a top-of-the-line simulation. When a high-profile guest turns up missing, however, Derek learns that the virtual getaway's central computer has gone rogue and won't allow anyone to escape into the real world. With some help from his assistant (Jack McBrayer), lead computer programmer (Amber Ruffin), and head of security (Paula Pell), Ambrose bounces from one simulation to the next, hoping to save the situation.

With Escape from Virtual Island now on sale, we were curious how Pengalaman stacks up against other islands from sci-fi, horror, and fantasy. To get some answers, SYFY WIRE roused Mr. Rudd from his VR snooze on the digital beach and asked him to break down the amenities of Pengalaman in relation to other island-related imbroglios.