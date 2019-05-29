Watch Paul Walker as a rampaging robo-dino in absurd Tammy and the T-Rex Blu-ray trailer

Imagine the late Paul Walker as a vengeful, murderous, dinosaur and you've barely begun to scratch the surface of the1994 gem that is Tammy and the T-Rex. The science-fiction comedy stars Walker (The Fast and the Furious) and Denise Richards (Starship Troopers) before they were household names, as two high-school sweethearts torn apart by murder and reunited by an evil genius. Tammy is getting some new life thanks to a gore-tastic new trailer released (via Entertainment Weekly) to celebrate the film's 4K restoration and release on Blu-ray later this year.

Walker plays a murdered high school student named Michael, whose brain is implanted in a robotic Tyrannosaurus thanks to the work of a mad scientist (Terry Kiser). Still, Michael's not about to let a little thing like being turned into a robotic, rampaging dinosaur prevent him from pursuing his lady love, Tammy (Richards). Tammy and Michael's love cannot be torn asunder and nothing, not death nor dino will stand in its way.

The trailer comes to us from the folks behind the Cinepocalypse festival at Chicago’s Music Box Theater, which runs from Jun 13-20. The festival celebrates genre film's and we definitely think Tammy and the T-Rex qualifies.

Take a look:

Video of Tammy and the T-Rex Uncut! June 17th at the Music Box!

This movie really has everything a film from the '90s should have: heaps of crushed velvet, jocks, cheerleaders, and of course dinosaurs.

Tammy and the T-Rex is directed by Stewart Raffill (The Philadelphia Experiment) and was written by Raffill and Gary Brockette. The film was originally meant to be more of a horror film, but sadly much of the head-ripping and intestine-gutting was cut. The film was ultimately only released in an edited VHS edition in the U.S., but thanks to a 4K restoration of the original, Tammy and the T-Rex is finally earning the R-rated "Gore Cut" it deserves.

"Tammy is an unrivaled gem, and easily one of the most unique, jaw-droppingly entertaining genre film discoveries of the decade," Josh Goldbloom, Cinepocalypse's founder and artistic director, told EW about the film.

We believe him.

While there's no official date on the Blu-ray release, we promise to keep you updated on any news of Tammy and the T-Rex's entrance into the wild. After all, we wouldn't want anyone losing their heads over it.