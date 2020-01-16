Peacock reveals launch date & pricing, teases new D&D adventure, classic sci-fi & more

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new entrant into the streaming-service fray, is preening its plumage with new show announcements, news on series we already knew about, and — at last — detailed information on how much your access to that shiny, colorful nest of entertainment goodies is going to cost.

Choice seems to be the buzzword for Peacock subscribers, as the platform unveiled a two-tiered pricing model that starts with "Peacock Free" — an ad-based, no-cost tier that, according to NBCUniversal, opens up 7,500 hours of base programming to all subscribers. The platform rolls out starting April 15 for Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, followed by a nationwide debut for all subscribers beginning July 15.

"Peacock Free includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news, and sports programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as 'SNL Vault,' 'Family Movie Night' and 'Olympic Profiles,'" NBCUniversal said in a release.

Stepping up a notch will net you access to all those originally scripted series — like the new Battlestar Galactica show — that've been buzzing on fans' lips for months. The "Peacock Premium" tier will come bundled free of charge for Comcast and Cox cable subscribers, and cost $4.99 per-month for everyone else.

"[T]his ad-supported option will additionally include full-season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late-night talk shows, and additional sports — such as the Premier League — totaling more than 15,000 hours of content," NBCUniversal notes. There's also a completely ad-free tier, available at a cost of $5 more per month for Premium customers, and $9.99 per month for anyone who's subscribing to the service from the ground-up.

Topping the fanfare from today’s fresh reveal of several new platform-exclusive series bound for Peacock is The Adventure Zone, a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired comedy based on the McElroy Family’s Dungeons & Dragons podcast and the New York Times best-selling graphic novel series.

Announced earlier in the day ahead of NBCUniversal’s Thursday afternoon promotion to investors at 30 Rockefeller Center, The Adventure Zone, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is pitched as “a side-splitting and heart-filled fantasy animated comedy series that follows an unlikely, poorly equipped trio and their beleaguered Dungeon Master as they reluctantly embark on a quest to save their world.”

Orphan Black writer Adam Higgs reportedly will serve as executive producer and writer, along with co-executive producers Clint McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, and Griffin McElroy. No details yet on casting or a premiere date, so keep those 20-sided die warm for now.

D&D might be the latest new show to spread its wings, but it won’t be cave-crawling in genre territory all by its lonesome at Peacock. Biggest of all is the previously announced Battlestar Galactica series, this one led by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The new series reportedly will offer a fresh new take on the franchise, rather than rebooting the hugely popular, critically acclaimed Ronald D. Moore version from the mid-2000s (or the Glen A. Larson original from the 1970s).

Peacock will also arrive with a beakful of previously announced platform exclusives: the Dr. Death true-crime drama starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, and Christian Slater; a new adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World starring Demi Moore and Alden Ehrenreich; the mystery series One of Us Is Lying; Armas de Mujer (a Telemundo original); limited series Angelyne; and the new Rutherford Falls comedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur.

Lastly, while iconic syndicated shows do not a streaming platform solely make, any Friends fan with Netflix withdrawal pains can tell you how vital they are as an enticement to sign on for the overall package. And on that front, Peacock is definitely strutting out the big guns. The service will become the streaming home of a trove of NBC and other classic TV shows including (take a deep breath): 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Galactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, King of Queens, Married...With Children, Monk, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, and Will & Grace.

With Peacock — as well as WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and former Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi mobile service — all set to hatch while the year’s still young, spring is shaping up to look more and more like the time for some serious feather-ruffling in the ever-incubating saga of streaming competition. The only hard part for fans? Figuring out where to spend your dollars ... and, with so many terrific options, carving out the time that’ll most definitely be required to enjoy it all.

(SYFY and SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal.)