Halloween Kills, Harry Potter & slasher classics headline Peacock's 'Peacocktober' streaming lineup

Peacock is about to get real spooky. When October rolls around, the streaming service will be offering up an exhaustive collection of shows and films to keep you scared out of your wits until the 31st when costumed children come knocking at your door, asking for free candy.

From huge new horror flicks, slasher classics that have scared us for decades, and a whole lot more — there'll be plenty hitting Peacock to ring in All Hallow's Eve.

That said, the second annual "Peacocktober" lineup actually kicks off today with the debut of The Toolbox Killer, a two-hour documentary about the 1979 murder spree committed by Lawrence Bittaker and his partner, Roy Norris. September will close out with the premiere of Unidentified with Demi Lovato (Sep. 30), a docu-series in which the Grammy-winning artist explores the possibility of life beyond this planet alongside their sister and friend.

The festivities are set to pick up even more scary steam on Thursday, Oct. 7 with the release of two new series: One of Us is Lying and Create the Escape. One week later on Oct. 14, a hair-raising competition special rises from the local cemetery in Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween. Michael Myers returns home to Haddonfield the very next day (Oct. 15) in David Gordon Green's long-awaited Halloween Kills (hitting Peacock the same day it stabs its way into theaters). Slashers not your bag? Not a problem! That Friday also marks the return of all eight Harry Potter films to the platform.

And then you've got all the Halloween-themed episodes of beloved TV shows like Cheers, Frasier, Everybody Loves Raymond, Parks and Recreation, Superstore, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and Law & Order.

Here's what else you can expect from Peacocktober:

The Girl in the Woods

Separation

You Should Have Left

Friday the 13th (franchise)

Chucky (franchise)

Predator (franchise)

Gremlins (franchise)

Phantasm (franchise)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (franchise)

Elvira's Movie Macabre library

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (the 2004 film adaptation)

Monster High

Lil' Monsters

Universal monster classics (Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man)

The Fall

The Purge (TV series)

Charmed (the original eight seasons)

Firestarter (the 2002 miniseries)

Cold Case Files

First 48

