Langdon: Peacock orders TV series based on Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown's works

Break out your favorite Mickey Mouse watch because Robert Langdon is coming back to a screen near you. Peacock announced Tuesday that it has placed a full series order for Langdon, a brand-new TV series inspired by author Dan Brown's globe-trotting Harvard symbologist. Written and executive produced by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, the project will be based on 2009's The Lost Symbol, one of two Langdon-centric novels not adapted for the big screen by director Ron Howard.

Set in Washington, D.C., the show finds the titular academic (played in this iteration by Designated Survivor and Succession star Ashley Zukerman) racing against the clock to solve a collection of deadly puzzles in order to save his mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. While The Lost Symbol is the third book in Brown's best-selling collection of books about the character, the small screen adaptation will be framed as one of Langdon's earlier adventures.

Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) will co-star. According to a report from Deadline last summer, Izzard is set to play Peter, curator of the Smithsonian and a generally influential man in the nation's Capitol. Curry, meanwhile, has been tapped to assume the role of Katherine, a scientist interested in how human consciousness can affect the physical world.

Credit: John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

Brown, Howard, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp are also attached as executive producers.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” said Brown. “We’ve all wanted to make The Lost Symbol for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect."

Tom Hanks previously portrayed Langon across three film adaptations: The Da Vinci Code (2006), Angels & Demons (2009), and Inferno (2016).

(Peacock & SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)