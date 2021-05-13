Peacock heading back to world of 'Psych' with a wedding, baby on the way in new movie 'This is Gus'

Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and Burton "Gus" Guster (Dulé Hill), everyone’s favorite psychic phonies are officially coming back for a third film in the Psych universe. Set to premiere on Peacock sometime soon (though no specific date was given), Psych 3: This is Gus sees Shawn and "Groomzilla" Gus preparing for a shotgun wedding ahead of the birth of Baby Guster.

The friends "go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career," reads the synopsis. Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), and Corbin Bernsen (LA Law) make up the rest of the cast, reprising their roles from the original TV series and subsequent movies. The most recent feature-length Psych outing, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, arrived on Peacock last year to rave reviews (it currently holds an 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes).

Production on This is Gus (a nod to NBC's hit drama This is Us) kicks off in Vancouver this summer. The show's creator, Steve Franks, will direct off a script he's co-writing with Chris Henze (Psych, DeTour). Franks and Henze will executive-produce alongside Rodriguez and Hill.

"It really builds to something in the future because the idea of Gus was made to be a father," Franks told Entertainment Weekly last year. "But the burden he carries in his life is keeping Shawn in check and [Shawn] dragging him into all these terrible things. So thinking about Gus trying to continue his life, a balancing act, now having to also have the family and the wife and the child, and potentially a dangerous [friend] to contend with, it's too rich. It's too much fun and such a fun way to go out."