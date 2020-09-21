Peacock launches on Roku in U.S.; first 2 seasons of Stephen King's Mr. Mercedes to NBC service

Two months after launching, Peacock (the NBC-owned streaming platform) is now available on Roku devices in the United States. Per the release, this platform launch will reach "households with an estimated 100 million people."

"We are excited to bring Peacock and its unrivaled catalog to millions of Americans who enjoy entertainment on their favorite Roku devices," Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock, said in a statement. "Roku customers are engaged streamers and we know they’ll love access to a wide range of free and paid content."

"Audience demand for compelling content is fueling a surging shift to streaming for a majority of American households today," added Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Roku. "We’re focused on delivering the kind of high-quality news and entertainment content Roku users want and love and we’re excited to welcome Peacock’s world-class programming to America’s #1 TV streaming platform and help NBCUniversal build a bigger fan base through our industry-leading, audience development tools."

"We’re thrilled to add Peacock as the perfect complement to NBCUniversal’s industry-leading content offering across entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports programming on the Roku platform,” finished Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “Entertaining and informing our audiences at home, including Roku’s millions of users, is our top priority."

Like other streaming services, Peacock is bolstering its extensive back catalogue of films and TV shows (from classic Universal monster movies, to the new exclusive streaming home of The Office soon) with original programming like Brave New World and Noughts + Crosses. The D&D-inspired Adventure Zone and a "reboot" of Battlestar Galactica are among the upcoming projects coming to the platform.

In terms of future content, Peacock announced today that it had acquired the exclusive rights to stream the first two seasons of AT&T's Mr. Mercedes TV series. Seasons 1 and 2 arrive on the platform Thursday, Oct. 15., while the streamer has yet to set a date for Season 3's service premiere, as it aired last fall before the Audience Network was scuttled.

Based on the best-selling trilogy of novels by Stephen King, the show follows a retired detective named Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson), who tracks a dangerous serial killer, Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes (Harry Treadaway) through a menacing trail of letters and emails. Like HBO's The Outsider, the small screen adaptation features a version of Holly Gibney (played in this instance by Justine Lupe).

Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis co-star. Executive producer David E. Kelley (Lake Placid, Big Little Lies) co-wrote the proect with King and Sophie Owens-Bender. Jack Bender serves as director.

(Peacock and SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)