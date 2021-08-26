Peacock's 'The Lost Symbol' sends Robert Langdon on a deadly scavenger hunt across D.C. in second trailer

The game is most certainly afoot in the second heart-thumping trailer for The Lost Symbol, which heads to Peacock next month. Inspired by the 2009 novel of the same name written by Dan Brown, the series unfolds across Washington, D.C. where a young Harvard symbologist named Robert Langdon (Succession's Ashley Zuckerman) must solve a number of deadly puzzles to save his mentor, Peter Solomon (Ocean’s Thirteen's Eddie Izzard), and thwart a global conspiracy linked to America's founding.

If you've read the source material, you know how crazy things get as Robert and Peter's daughter, Katherine (Blair Witch's Valorie Curry), start to reach the heart of the mystery. Just think of it as a more grown-up version of National Treasure. And while The Lost Symbol is the third entry in the Langdon book series, the TV adaptation takes place during Robert's earlier years.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol | Official Trailer 2 | Peacock Original

Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) co-star on the show.

Zuckerman is the second actor to portray Langdon in the realm of live-action after Tom Hanks played the character across three film adaptations directed by Ron Howard. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is an executive producer on The Lost Symbol alongside Bryan Grazer, Dan Brown, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa. Dan Trachtenberg (12 Cloverfield Lane) executive-produced and directed the pilot episode.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” Brown said back in March. “We’ve all wanted to make The Lost Symbol for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect.”

The Lost Symbol arrives on Peacock Thursday, Sep. 16. With this book making its way to the small screen, 2017's Origin now remains the only Langdon adventure not to be adapted by Hollywood.