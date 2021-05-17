Peacock decodes first thrilling trailer for Dan Brown-inspired TV series 'The Lost Symbol'

Dan Brown's famed Harved symbologist, Robert Langdon, is officially back onscreen in the first trailer for the small screen adaptation of The Lost Symbol — and it looks like the kind of small screen adventure we could definitely have fun exploring.

Based on the third installment of Brown's best-selling series of novels about the clever university professor, the Peacock Original series unfolds across Washinton, D.C. as Langdon (played by Succession's Ashley Zuckerman) must solve a collection of deadly puzzles in order to save his mentor, Peter Solomon (Ocean’s Thirteen's Eddie Izzard) and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. Readers of the books will certainly be able to pinpoint charaters and moments ripped straight out of the source material.

Heavily steeped in American history and mythology, The Lost Symbol looks like the follow-up to National Treasure that we've been waiting for since 2007. Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) co-star.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

The project is executive-produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. Howard previously directed three big screen adaptations of Brown's books — The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno — with Tom Hanks in the main role. Brown, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp also serve as executive producers. With The Lost Symbol coming to the NBC-owned streaming service, 2017's Origin is now the only Langdon adventure without an adaptation.

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said when the show was picked up with a full order earlier this year. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” added Brown. “We’ve all wanted to make The Lost Symbol for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch perfect."

Beyond a promise of "coming soon," Peacock has yet to announced a firm premiere date for the show.