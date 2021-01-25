Peanuts spin-off 'The Snoopy Show' heads to Apple TV+ with first trailer ahead of February premiere

Charlie Brown's beloved dog Snoopy is getting his own show on Apple TV+ and the first trailer for the series has arrived. Titled The Snoopy Show, the animated series will premiere globally on Feb. 5 through the Apple streaming service and is aimed primarily at kids aged 4-11 — although who doesn't love watching Snoopy?

The series will consist of three seven-minute vignettes per episode, all done in the classic visual style associated with the Peanuts franchise, and will feature appearances from many members of the gang, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more. Snoopy's longtime avian sidekick Woodstock will of course accompany his pal on all his adventures.

Viewers can also expect to see Snoopy in his many personas, including hipster Joe Cool, the arm-wrestling surfing dude Masked Marvel and the World War I Flying Ace who constantly does battle with the villainous Red Baron.

Other Peanuts projects that have been launched by Apple TV+ under its Apple Originals banner have included Snoopy in Space and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, both of which were nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards, with the latter winning.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of The Snoopy Show — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Snoopy has been part of the Peanuts canon created by Charles M. Schulz nearly since the beginning, appearing nameless in the third Peanuts comic strip ever published, on October 4, 1950. Although originally belonging to Patty, he quickly became Charlie Brown's pet and was given his name a month later, in November 1950.

Since then he has become one of the most popular and iconic characters in the Peanuts media empire, which has included comics, movies, stage musicals, TV specials and more. Before Apple Originals launched its new slate of Peanuts shows, the gang was last seen onscreen in the 2015 theatrical release The Peanuts Movie.