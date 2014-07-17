Peel open a delicious bunch of 19 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes concept images

Here's a gorgeous gallery of intricate artwork created for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes by The Aaron Sims Company, who worked intimately with Weta on the Matt Reeves-directed sequel.

Sims and his artistic team also worked on 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and a few unseen images from that project are presented below, along with a forest of wild art designed to depict Caesar, Koba, Maurice, Cornelia, vivid warpaint patterns, the dynamic deer hunt and several compositions of heavy-duty ape-vs.-human urban chaos. Have a look ...

(Via Concept Art World)