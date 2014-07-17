Latest Stories

Y445RcG_0.jpg

Peel open a delicious bunch of 19 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes concept images

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 17, 2014

Here's a gorgeous gallery of intricate artwork created for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes by The Aaron Sims Company, who worked intimately with Weta on the Matt Reeves-directed sequel.

Sims and his artistic team also worked on 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and a few unseen images from that project are presented below, along with a forest of wild art designed to depict Caesar, Koba, Maurice, Cornelia, vivid warpaint patterns, the dynamic deer hunt and several compositions of heavy-duty ape-vs.-human urban chaos.  Have a look ...

(Via Concept Art World)

Y445RcG.jpg
60tj4Ue.jpg
PoRJxyN.jpg
Rise_of_the_Planet_of_the_Apes_Concept_Desert-scene-closer-shot-3-680x370.jpg
1TNu5qP.jpg
Rise_of_the_Planet_of_the_Apes_Concept_Forest-Scene1-3-680x367.jpg
mlcUKPy.jpg
JNVUPCx.jpg
4rnBjc2.jpg
Dawn_of_the_Planet_of_the_Apes_Concept_Art_ASC_CeremonyPaint-Male_01-680x382.jpg
5awHFZM.jpg
Rise_of_the_Planet_of_the_Apes_Concept_Riot-Scene-Take3-680x357.jpg
7d0pcM5.jpg
Rise_of_the_Planet_of_the_Apes_Concept_Desert-scene-4-3-680x367.jpg
ZWAnEsG.jpg
Rise_of_the_Planet_of_the_Apes_Concept_Caesar-Bust-V01-with-Birthmark-680x854.jpg
Rise_of_the_Planet_of_the_Apes_Concept_Desert-scene-closer-shot-680x414.jpg
Rise_of_the_Planet_of_the_Apes_Concept_APEheadApehead-295-680x958.jpg
Rise_of_the_Planet_of_the_Apes_Concept_SF-scene-7-7-more-human-680x367.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
