Peer into the mind of a Precog in this new teaser for Fox's Minority Report

Here's a fresh teaser for Minority Report, Fox's sci-fi crime drama coming to the network this fall.

The premise, adapted from Steven Spielberg's 2002 film starring Tom Cruise and originally inspired by Philip K. Dick's classic 1956 short story, takes place 10 years after the events seen in the movie, with the Precrime Agency being disbanded and a lone Precog Dash (Stark Sands) prowling a 2065 Washington D.C. for telepathic hints of evil doings with the help of a skeptical detective, Lara Vega (Meagan Good). The visuals and production values look enticing, and it will be interesting to see if Fox's gamble on this TV adaptation will lure enough viewers to keep it rolling past an initial season.

Here's the official synopsis:

The future is coming. Based on the international blockbuster film by executive producer Steven Spielberg and the first of his films to be adapted for television, MINORITY REPORT follows the unlikely partnership between a man haunted by the future and a cop haunted by her past, as they race to stop the worst crimes of the year 2065 before they happen. Set in Washington, D.C., it is 10 years after the demise of Precrime, a law enforcement agency tasked with identifying and eliminating criminals…before their crimes were committed. To carry out this brand of justice, the agency used three precogs – “precognitives” Dash, Arthur and Agatha – who were able to see the future. Now, in 2065, crime-solving is different, and justice leans more on sophisticated and trusted technology than on the instincts of the precogs. Precog DASH (Stark Sands, “Inside Llewyn Davis”) – driven by his terrifying, but fragmented visions – now has returned in secret to help a brash, but shrewd police detective, LARA VEGA (Meagan Good, “Think Like A Man” franchise, “Californication”), attempt to stop the murders that he predicts. As they navigate this future America, they will search for Dash’s missing twin brother, ARTHUR, and elude others who will stop at nothing to exploit their precog abilities. Also complicating matters is Dash and Arthur’s ingenious, but reclusive, foster sister, AGATHA (Laura Regan, “Mad Men,” “Unbreakable”), who just wants Dash to return home. A drama of crime and conspiracy, this is a timeless story of connection: two lost souls, Dash and Vega, who find friendship, purpose and redemption in each other.