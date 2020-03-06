New, full trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels mixes horror, noir, and Nazis

Forget it, Jake...it's the official and noir-tastic trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. This fresh teaser for the anthological follow-up to John Logan's monster-hunting adventures in Victorian London features the most new footage yet.

From a strange murder, to a shape-shifting femme fatale demon (played by Natalie Dormer), to no-good Nazis, City of Angels looks to be a genre-bending detective story that Dashiell Hammett or Raymond Chandler could only ever have imagined in their worst nightmares.

Unraveling in the seedy streets of Los Angeles (circa 1938), the series follows LAPD homicide detectives, Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane), as they become embroiled in a labyrinthine mystery full of freeway construction, Mexican-American folklore, fascism, racism, radio evangelism, and literal monsters. Think of it as Chinatown on crack.

Watch below:

Video of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

Obviously, this isn't your daddy's noir by any stretch of the imagination. This is neo-noir, which means the kid gloves are off. Expect plenty of violence, sex, cursing, and other elements not suitable for younger audiences.

“It’s Raymond Chandler meets [The Twilight Zone's] Rod Serling. And it’s a refreshing take on the detective genre with supernatural elements," Lane said at the TCA winter press tour in January.

The only actor to return from the original Penny Dreadful run is Rory Kinnear, who is playing a brand-new character, German-American Bund leader Dr. Peter Craft. Since the story takes place three years before the United States entered World War II, the show will explore how there were American supports of Hitler and the Third Reich. That homegrown prejudice is especially resonant for Vega's character, who is looked down upon just because he's Latino.

Credit: Showtime

Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethan Peck, Lin Shaye, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, Amy Madigan, Johnathan Nieves, and Brent Spiner co-star.

Logan serves as creator, writer, and executive producer.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels makes its debut on Showtime Sunday, April 26 at 10pm EST.