New trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels drops us into a murderous city divided

"All mankind needs to become the monster he truly is, is being told he can."

A young woman is found brutally murdered and an evil has been awakened in the new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which replaces the first Penny Dreadful's Victorian London setting for Los Angeles in 1938, described as "A City Divided." And judging from the several shots of police attacking Mexican-Americans with billy clubs, men in three-piece suits gunning down civilians with machine guns, and Nazis, it's quite a divided city indeed.

In Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime's follow-up to Penny Dreadful (they're doing what American Horror Story does, all new story, all new setting, all new characters), Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) are caught up in a case that will no doubt exacerbate that aforementioned divide, and also exacerbate evil spirits, Natalie Dormer as an evil demon (in multiple forms) who wants the world to burn, and other evil people. Nazis. We're talking about Nazis.

So. We've got a whole lot of evil, both real and supernatural, going on here in the trailer. Check it out below:

Video of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (2020) Official Teaser | Natalie Dormer SHOWTIME Series

Lane described the series as “Raymond Chandler meets Rod Serling" at its Television Critics Association panel. Series creator/executive producer John Logan told reporters that he came up with the idea for City of Angels after conducting years of research and felt it was a worthy follow-up to the original Penny Dreadful miniseries.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres Sunday, April 26, at 10 p.m. ET on SHOWTIME.