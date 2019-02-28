Latest Stories

Patton Oswalt
WIRE Buzz: Patton Oswalt voicing M.O.D.O.K.; Critters are back; more
Lupita Nyong’o close to joining star-studded Bond 25 cast: Report
SYFY Wire Fangrrls present: Forgotten Women of Genre
SYFY picks up Resident Alien series based on Dark Horse comic
Pennywise set to terrorize Monopoly and Clue ahead of IT: Chapter Two

Contributed by
James Comtois
Feb 28, 2019

Drop that candlestick and do not pass go. Board game publisher USAopoly (aka The OP) and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have teamed up to make game night much more terrifying and far less chirpy. Just before Pennywise is set to terrorize the adult members of the Losers Club in IT: Chapter Two, two IT-themed versions of Clue and Monopoly are getting released later this year.

In Clue: IT, Bill Denbrough and his friends formally accuse Pennywise of killing George, in the storm drain, with his teeth. OK, not exactly. In the modified version of the classic mystery game, players take on the roles of the kids from IT and move around the game board representing locations in and around the town of Derry, Maine, including the House on Neibolt Street, the Synagogue, and the Derry Public Library.

IT Clue

The OP

Players have to figure who Pennywise will abduct, what object he will use to lure them, and where he will take them from. Just be sure to avoid those Red Balloons that will end the operation before the killer’s plan can be uncovered. Clue: IT will be available this March.

IT Monopoly

Credit: The OP

Meanwhile, Monopoly: IT makes real estate a harrowing and terrifying ordeal. Through the revamped game, players can buy, sell, and trade properties in and around Derry, Maine, using tokens of iconic items such as an Inhaler, Paper Boat, and Bicycle. Players can draw Encounters and Phenomena cards as they build Suburban Houses and Apartment Buildings on locations like Pennywise’s Cistern and the Derry Sewers. Monopoly: IT will be available later this year.

The games company is also unveiling a new dice and card game along with revamped versions of these two classic games. IT: Evil Below challenges members of The Loser’s Club to work together to drive Pennywise back into hibernation. More information about this game will be announced later this year.

IT: Chapter Two, which centers on the rematch between the Losers (who are now adults) and Pennywise, floats into theatres Sept. 6.

