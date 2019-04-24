Pennyworth is a sexy, 1960s spy adventure in new teaser for Epix's DC series

The end of Gotham is nigh but series creators, Danny Cannon and Bruno Heller, already have a brand new series waiting in the wings, hoping to tempt those looking for a very unusual take on the Batman mythology.

Pennyworth, which premieres on the EPIX premium channel on July 28 at 9 PM ET/PT, focuses on the origin story of Wayne family stalwart, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon). Contextualizing him as a young 20-something in 1960's London, fresh from a stint as a British SAS soldier, looking for purpose, and maybe some fortune and fame. He finds all of that in a chance run in with billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), and together they make some dangerous trouble.

When I spoke with Heller at the winter TCA tour, he teased that the series will not only free up the Alfred character from his typical wizened butler portrayal, but that Pennyworth, as a series, will also offer up the freedom of presenting an alternate London to explore. "It's an alternative history, and when we bring in liberating aspects of the whole DC world, you don't have to be true to real history. It's written on the brink of a civil war, and he's caught in the middle."

The 10-episode first season is currently being shot on location at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, London, with Cannon and Heller executive producing.

Pennyworth premieres on July 28th at 9 PM ET/PT