Pennyworth: Jack Bannon's Alfred nearly swallows a doomsday device in first look at Season 2 finale

Need further proof that Alfred Pennyowrth is a total badass? The butler of Wayne Manor nearly devoured a doomsday device in his youth without a second thought.

In the exclusive clip below from the Season 2 finale of Epix's Batman prequel series, Pennyworth, the titular character (played by Jack Bannon doing a top-notch Michael Caine impersonation) offers to ingest Project Stormcloud and chase it down with a flask of alcohol before it can reach critical mass and devestate all of London. The man's bravery is beyond words, especially when a young Lucius Fox (Simon Manyonda) warns Alfred about the potential side effect of swallowing an object of mass destruction.

"Lucius Fox is the Q to Batman's James Bond," Manyonda told Comic Book Resources last month. "And I suppose in this show, the James Bond character really is Alfred Pennyworth, so as it goes on, maybe Lucius might start making gadgets for Alfred to make him more efficient, as a sort of process. So then you get that 007 kind of vibe, except more detailed because of course with Q, he just comes in and does his bit, and then you never see him again. But, in this case, Lucius gets to go on the whole caper and, more importantly, use his own inventions to outwit the bad guys."

Watch the finale clip below:

Video of Pennyworth (EPIX 2021 Series) EP210- Clip 3

While Alfred, Lucius, and the rest of our heroes try to save the British capital, Bet and Peggy Sykes (Paloma Faith and Polly Walker) try to enact revenge on Colonel John Salt (Edward Hogg) in Lord Harwood’s honor.

“Alfred’s story came first," executive producer Heller remarked at SDCC in 2019. "It’s a character everyone knows and loves that hasn’t really been explored at all … It’s telling an origin story with a great deal of freedom … It’s both within the Batman world, but more relatable, I think."

The Season 2 finale of Pennyworth premieres on Epix this coming Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET.