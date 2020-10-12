Jack Bannon Pennyworth
Pennyworth name drops Arkham Asylum and sets its sights on America in first teaser trailer for Season 2

Josh Weiss
Oct 12, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
The future butler of Wayne Manor prepares to escape the heartbreak of losing Esme (Emma Corrin) by emigrating to the United States in the first teaser trailer for the second season of Epix's Pennyworth TV series.

But first, the suave British agent (played by Jack Bannon doing a bang-up Michael Caine impression) needs to tie up some loose ends in London, where the Raven Union is planning a brutal attack. "It'll make Arkham Asylum look like a country club," says Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who — as we learned at NYCC — begins the season engaged to a woman who isn't Martha (Emma Paetz). However, as we learned at DC FanDome, Martha is also going to have a bun in her oven (is it Bruce?) during the events of Season 2.

"It’s very clear to us and to Martha that in this area alone, Thomas Wayne is a bit of lamb,” executive producer Bruno Heller said at NYCC. “He was pressured into doing the conventional thing, and to that degree what Martha offers him is a whole life of unconventional freedom and liberation from the constrictions of the Wayne legacy, and the fiancée back in Gotham is definitely part of that old world that he knows he has to escape from at some point."

The second season will feature new characters like Lucius Fox (played by Simon Manyonda, he's not really that new, is he?), an American scientist and Melanie Troy (played by Jessica de Gouw), a mlitary orphan that forms an immediate connection with Alfred "Alfie" Pennyworth. James Purefoy (Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg (Taboo), Jessye Romeo (Curfew), Ramon Tikaram (The Victim), and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic) have all been added as new series regulars.

Season 2 of Pennyworth premieres on Epix Sunday, Dec. 13. Its two-part mid-season finale will air Sunday, Dec. 27 before the latter half of the season starts to roll out in 2021.

