Pennyworth's Season 2 trailer doesn't pull any punches, reveals first look at Lucius Fox

Fans have known that Pennyworth will be welcoming another familiar face from the Batman universe in the form of Lucius Fox when the series returns for its second season — and now we have a first look.

As revealed by a new trailer (below), the iconic character will be played by Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) when the EPIX original series returns. Until then, viewers can finally get their first look at him as he stands nervously in a mysterious elevator. However his appearance — which takes place in the fourth episode of the new season — isn't cause for celebration just yet, as it was revealed at New York Comic-Con earlier this year, that Fox will be working for the bad guys.

Video of Pennyworth: Season 2 - Official Trailer

And if things couldn't get any rougher, the trailer reveals that a civil war has erupted in London, with Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng, X-Men: First Class) having broken out of the Tower of London, and enacted a coup, leaving the good guys under siege, and Alfred himself (James Bannon) stuck in the midst of all this. Though he probably won't be down for long, as he vows to help keep the city from a total takeover.

Elsewhere, it appears that things between Thomas and Martha Wayne (Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz) continue to be as tumultuous as ever. Thomas may be engaged to someone else but as he tells her in the trailer, he's still worried for her. Of course, it's still unclear if this will have to do with her upcoming pregnancy on the show, and if this means the eventual appearance of one baby Bruce Wayne.

And while they don't appear in the trailer, Pennyworth's second season will include new cast members, including James Purefoy (The Following), Edward Hogg (Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell), Jessye Romeo (Curfew), Ramon Tikaram (Jupiter Ascending), and Harriet Slater.

Season 2 of Pennyworth premieres on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.