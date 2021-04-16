Pentagon confirms newly leaked UFO images are indeed 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

The truth isn’t out there just yet, but the truth that something is out there is, umm, out there. That’s because the U.S. Defense Department has confirmed that newly circulated photos and videos of UFOs are indeed "unidentified aerial phenomena,” officially speaking.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough also confirmed that the new looks, recently published by Mystery Wire and on Extraordinary Beliefs, were taken by U.S. Navy aviators in 2019, and depict unidentified aerial phenomena of a blinking triangular object, as well as ones shaped like a "sphere" and an "acorn," and one characterized as a "metallic blimp."

“I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel," said Gough in a statement obtained by SYFY WIRE. "Also, to clarify, I am only confirming that the cockpit photographs and videos – what the Mystery Wire article refers to as 'Sphere,' 'Acorn' and 'Metallic Blimp,' and the videos taken with a night-vision device in the Extraordinary Beliefs article – were taken by Navy personnel."

These newly leaked UAP images shouldn’t be confused with the much ballyhooed videos taken in 2004 and 2015 that former Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge’s UFO-watching outfit published in 2019, which were later officially released by the Pentagon in 2020. (What could be confusing about that?)

That very public footage actually got the feds publicly interested in investigating UAPs, so much so that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force was created in August 2020 to document UFOs witnessed by the U.S. military. And then in December, Congress’ funding bill included a directive that the national intelligence director and defense secretary must release an official report on UAPs within six months.

Gough also confirmed that the UAPTF has "included these incidents in their ongoing examinations."

However, per Gough: “As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP.”

So while Gough refused to get into the security sensitive particulars of these newly leaked incidents of unidentified aerial phenomena, perhaps we can look forward to a somewhat more detailed official UAPTF report on the matters.

Until then, keep an eye on the skies, for the truth is still out there.