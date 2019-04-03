People are trying to sell Avengers: Endgame tickets for hundreds of dollars on eBay

This is a serious question. Would you pay $500 for Avengers: Endgame tickets? Probaly not, but that hasn't stopped some people from trying to hock them for positively silly prices.

With tickets a hot commodity, some opening-night Endgame stubs are being listed for stratospheric prices on eBay. A listing for two tickets at a starting bid of $9,199 actually exists on eBay right now. On this planet. In this universe. Those aren’t the only Endgame tickets that might as well be made of Vibranium. Listings are skyrocketing into the triple digits for a single ticket, landing in the $300-500 range.

Of course, that doesn't actually mean people are paying that much for tickets to see the remaining Avengers take another shot at Thanos — just that a few opportunistic folks are trying to take advantage of the fervor by listing tickets at insane prices. Dig past those silly listings, and there are some tickets going in the $20-40 range. So, if you missed out on the ticket rush, be sure to do some careful shopping on the secondhand market.

We took a deep dive and snagged some actual screen caps (no Photoshopped prices, we swear) taken as of Wednesday morning, and there are still a few weeks to go before everyone on this planet who managed to get their hands on a ticket finally gets to see which heroes come back from the dead and how.

We're assuming that $9,199 listing does not include a first-class flight to Wakanda and luxury hotel accommodations.

Does an Infinity Stone count as “best offer”? At least it’s for charity.

We have our doubts this will ever reach that "Buy It Now" price.

Same here.

For $300 each (if you don’t want to risk bidding), at least you get reclining seats and free popcorn.

The secondhand ticket market might be getting out of hand, but the ultimate Avengers showdown has already smashed more records than Thor’s hammer. It's become a more powerful force in the cosmos than The Force Awakens, with tickets completely gone from the Fandango presale in just six hours compared to 24 for the last Star Wars film. Multiple websites crashed under the rush, including Alamo, AMC, Regal. It's worth noting AMC is the most massive theater chain in the U.S., and it still went down like Thanos himself gave it a gut-punch.

The threat of your wallet being obliterated may not be as real as these ridiculous listings make it seem, but it's clear people are going nuts to get in on the opening night action.

So are you scouring for tickets? Already have yours locked down? Planning to wait a few weeks until after opening weekend once the hype dies down?

