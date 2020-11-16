Mulan, Onward, Wynonna Earp & Riverdale score genre wins at People’s Choice Awards

At the end of a year that’s been anything but typical, leave it to the fans to flag down the films & TV shows that’ve kept everyone sane and entertained through lockdowns, marathon home binges, and waiting with the patience of Thanos for the next Marvel movie.

The E! People’s Choice Awards handed out the hardware on Sunday, giving its biggest viewer-approved nods in a socially-distanced, audience-free ceremony that spread the genre love across both big and small screens.

In a quiet night for genre shows and films overall, Disney and Pixar scored biggest with dual wins for Mulan and Onward. Mulan brought glory to the Mouse House by taking home the trophy for The Action Movie of 2020, while Onward’s tale of two brothers on a big journey —— featuring the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt — forged to the front of the crowd in the Family Movie category.

On the TV side, fans chose The CW’s Riverdale over a crowded field that included longtime staples like Grey’s Anatomy (as well as AMC’s The Walking Dead) to be crowned The Drama Show of 2020. And in a list of nominees that reads like a who’s-who list of binge-able geeky goodness, it was SYFY’s very own Wynonna Earp who brought well-earned justice to The Sci-fi / Fantasy Show of 2020 field.

The series, now midway through its 4th season, only needed half of its planned 12-episode count this season to convince viewers that there’s nothing on TV like watching the revenants get their comeuppance. In the process, all that fan love boosted Wynonna Earp ahead of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Locke & Key, Supergirl, Supernatural, The Flash, and The Umbrella Academy.

For Earpers who thought their favorite show might not ever see a Season 4, Wynonna Earp's fan win Sunday makes for a pretty sweet comeback story. Work on the back half of the final 6 episodes for Season 4 was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, but resumed in July ahead of the series’ return to SYFY — which is set to happen sometime in 2021.