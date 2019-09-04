WIRE Buzz: Avengers, Game of Thrones dominate People's Choice noms; Ghost Draft drafts two; more

In news that will come as little surprise, Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame are quite popular with fans. But now they have the People's Choice nominations to prove it.

Earlier today, nominations were announced for the fan-voted People's Choice Awards, and the MCU mega-crossover dominated the movie side with seven nominations. Captain Marvel also scored five nominations, as did Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is looking more and more like Spidey's last MCU outing.

On the small screen, Game of Thrones scored eight nominations, while The CW's Archie-spinoff Riverdale and Netflix's mega-popular Stranger Things landed seven apiece. AMC's long-running zombie drama The Walking Dead was nominated a total of five times.

The People's Choice Awards will air live on Sunday, Nov. 10. For a full rundown of all the nominees, check out the list here.

(via The Wrap)

Next up, the sci-fi war movie Ghost Draft has recruited a pair of actors.

Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge have both signed onto the film, joining star Chris Pratt. Details on their characters aren't known just yet, but the film is set in a future war against aliens, which humanity is losing. In order to turn the tides, humanity looks to its last hope: a bunch of soldiers from the past.

While more akin to comedies like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Rajskub has proven her dramatic chops in the past, most notably as Chloe in 24 and 24: Live Another Day. Hodge, meanwhile, has had roles in Sleepy Hollow, Bumblebee, as well as a couple of Purge films.

Ghost Draft will be helmed by The LEGO Movie director Chris McKay, which reunites him with Pratt. Both Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque have had hands in the script, and production is slated to begin in Atlanta sometime next month.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Finally, there's a new Birds of Prey trailer coming, but you'll have to go to a theater to see it.

The upcoming DCEU film, which stars Margot Robbie reprising her spin on Harley Quinn from 2016's Suicide Squad, will release a new trailer this weekend with It: Chapter Two. And, if you're planning on staying in to catch it online, you're out of luck, as this one will be exclusive to the big screen.

Of course, a version did make its way online, which reportedly prominently featured co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as The Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. It's a similar strategy that Warner Bros. adopted with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, a mysterious new thriller that screened a surprise trailer before Hobbs & Shaw last month. That trailer has yet to make its way online in any official capacity, though copies were leaked not long after.

(via Variety)