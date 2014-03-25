Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
bootlegs_main.jpg

Pepe Likes Tacos: 10 ridiculously screwed-up bootleg DVD covers

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Thor Jensen
Mar 25, 2014

Digital media has made bootlegging Hollywood flicks as easy as pressing a button, but crooks still have to package and sell their products. The end goal is to make a DVD cover that's virtually interchangeable with the real thing. Unfortunately, that end goal is rarely reached, as the broken English and inept Photoshop of the bootleggers results in some seriously hilarious results that turn even world-famous movies on their heads. Enjoy a sampling below.

bootlegs_1_matrix.jpg
The Matrix ReloadedI don't envy anybody trying to come up with a punchy tagline for the second...
bootlegs_2_harry.jpg
Harry PotterThe Harry Potter flicks are immensely popular all over the world, and bootleggers are...
bootlegs_3_legend.jpg
I Am LegendThe Chinese bootleg release of mediocre Will Smith apocalypse drama I Am Legend looks...
bootlegs_4_underworld.jpg
UnderworldThe Underworld movies don't have a particularly complex plot – girl meets werewolf, girl...
bootlegs_5_familyguy.jpg
Family GuyThe thing is, if you manage to straighten out the scrambled vowels in this Chinese Family...
bootlegs_6_batman.jpg
Batman BeginsOne of the absolute funniest bootleg DVD descriptions ever comes from a Chinese take...
bootleg_7_starwars.jpg
Star WarsOne of the most common visual tricks pulled in bootleg DVD covers is to try to jazz up the...
bootleg_8_oldboy.jpg
OldboySpike Lee's take on the Korean revenge classic Oldboy didn't earn too much praise from...
bootleg_9_drive.jpg
DriveRyan Gosling's brooding performance as "that guy in the scorpion jacket" in Nicolas Winding...
bootlegs_10_pepe.jpg
Pepe Likes TacosWe'll close with one of the most absurd and perplexing bootleg covers ever. The...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: humor
Tag: Home Video

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: