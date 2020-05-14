Good news, demigods: Percy Jackson 'live-action series' headed to Disney+

YA mythology fans rejoice, because a Percy Jackson series is coming to Disney+. After a long and weird process that was partly complicated by the Fox/Disney merger, the story of Poseidon's son is on its way to the streamer in the form of a show — and it's going by the books.

The two film adaptations — Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters — came from the Fox studio, so they technically came under the ownership of Disney after the acquisition. That didn't mean anything for the embattled series at the time. In fact, fans of the Rick Riordan-written book series didn't know if anything new was going to stick in the future for the franchise at all...until today.

Riordan and his wife Becky cut a vague teaser video for Twitter explaining in no uncertain terms that the character and franchise were on their way to Disney+.

Take a look:

Attributing the success to a lot of "hard work" and the continued support of the fandom, Riordan said that there will be "more later," but that the high-five shared between the two is a sure win for Jackson fans. Percy Jackson is coming to Disney+. According to the author's follow-up statement, this new adaptation will be in the form of a TV show:

“We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one,” the statement reads. "Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show."

More details will surely follow, but for all the demigods out there thrilled by this news, it looks like Riordan is mostly saying that they bear most of the responsibility for this step forward. No timeline has yet been announced for the Percy Jackson show.