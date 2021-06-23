Zombies rejoice, because a periodic table of brains could soon be a thing

Brains may conjure up images of zombie hordes feasting on people like an all-you-can-eat-buffet, but the living hardly know more about the human brain than the undead.

There is still a vast expanse of the human brain and nervous system that eludes scientists. Understanding our brains means looking further into brain cells, or neurons, and what they are capable of. While many recent studies and technology such as AI and Neuralink have done work advanced enough to sound like the stuff of a sci-fi novel, we still hardly know anything about the thing in our skulls whose sophisticated function gave us the name homo sapiens.

Forget the idea that humans supposedly know better than just about everything else on this planet. If we really want to find out how the brain works across species, we need to analyze neurons and, not to tempt any zombies out there, all the flavors they come in. A group of scientists from the Allen institute, led by Hongkui Zeng, are building what could be the first periodic table of the brain.

"A cell type is a group of cells that have similar functional properties to each other, but we don't understand what all those properties are," Zeng, who led a study published in Nature Neuroscience, said in a press release. "We shouldn't just be looking at a single feature; we need to look at as many features of the cells as possible and ask whether they are consistent with each other."

What constitutes intelligence is highly questionable. This is the thinking of Gül Dölen of the Brain Science Institute at Johns Hopkins, who is also developing a similar periodic table. Such a format would also allow us to more easily compare and contrast. Humans might be able to write epic novels or do mind-blowing astrophysics, but when it comes to our sense of smell, we are downright stupid compared to a pit viper. Bats can easily out-hear us, spiders have an amplified sense of touch, and we would fail a night vision challenge if we had to compete against a tarsier or even — wait for it — a cockroach.

Human neurons, or brain cells. Credit: Yves Forestier/Sygma/Getty Images

Dölen was the daring scientist behind a study that involved giving MDMA (aka ecstasy) to octopi to see what happened in their brains. She found that, despite our obvious lack of tentacles, there were parallels between the octopus and human brain on ecstasy. The average octopus is rather antisocial, but suddenly wants to warp all eight arms around other octopi when the MDMA has taken effect. Octopi and humans have shared genes. Creating a periodic table of every possible type of brain and brain cell could make information about evolutionary relationships like this more accessible.

Neurons could reveal different types of intelligence (or any other aspect of the brain) along with their connection to other types of the same aspect in a periodic table. Zeng and her team started with the mouse brain. Though mice only have 80 million neurons — nothing compared to our 86 billion — it is somewhere to start. The researchers analyzed the electrical activity of 2,000 of those neurons from the part of a mouse’s brain that controls visual processing.

Unsurprisingly, categories from this study were found to be similar to categories they had figured out in a previous study that categorized gene expression.

What a periodic table of the brain could tell us about the function of neurons in every known organism that has them are almost limitless. Cells can be categorized by various features, from morphology to activity, and connections between these features can tell scientists which cell type groups are closest to each other. They can also show how individual neurons relate to neural circuits in the brain, which could be an asset to upcoming technology like Neuralink. The cells are almost building the periodic table themselves.

"Instead of having a list of cell types already in mind and then putting the cells into those categories, we're letting the categories emerge from the data," said Nathan Gouwens, also of the Allen Institute and a coauthor of Zeng’s study, in the same press release.

With research like this, just be sure to take extra precautions in guarding the lab against zombies.