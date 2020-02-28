Personal feelings get in the way in the latest Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.9]

Obi-Wan always warned Anakin that he shouldn't let his personal feelings get in the way. There's no question that Anakin utterly failed to absorb this message, and now it's plain to see that he's passed this trait on to his clone commander.

Captain Rex has a case of the Anakins.

In the second episode of Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we see that the worst-kept secret in the galaxy (Anakin and Padme's marriage) continues to fool no one. Not only does Rex know about it, he helps Anakin to make sneaky holo-calls to his beloved and hide them from Obi-Wan ... who also knows.

After letting a whole lot of personal feelings get in the way, Anakin lectures Rex about the dangers of, wait for it, letting personal feelings get in the way. Rex believes without a doubt that his old comrade, ARC Trooper Echo, is alive. Nothing will change his mind, and nothing will get in the way of him trying to rescue his clone brother. Not the rules, and not the job. Good soldiers may follow orders, but Rex has been hanging around Anakin for way too long.

Toss in the "flow your own way" Bad Batch, and you've got a banquet of rule-breaking. You also have Star Wars gold.

SYFY WIRE's Jabba the Pod breaks all of this down and more in their latest episode. Our heroes (Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman) also discuss Anakin's hair, Project Luminous, and a funny video-game-related tidbit about mating season on Yalbec Prime. It's not as weird as it sounds.

Take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

