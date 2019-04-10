Latest Stories

Game of Thrones Ned Stark
Tag: TV
Sean Bean, George R.R. Martin assure Jimmy Fallon the Game of Thrones premiere is coming
Detective Pikachu Emolga
Tag: Movies
Detective Pikachu asks fans to 'meet them all' in new Pokemon-filled spot
SaturdayCosplay (67 of 97)
Tag: TV
Disney+ lines up 2 Marvel docuseries, Imagineering docuseries, more
luna lovegood
Tag: Fangrrls
The resiliency of Luna Lovegood
Pet Sematary cat, Church

Real-life Pet Sematary cats become social media influencers via Instagram accounts

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Apr 10, 2019

Everyone’s a star or an influencer thanks to social media these days. Even if – or especially if, in this case – you’ve got four legs and are covered in fur. Starring in a new horror film adapted from a Stephen King novel doesn't hurt, either. 

Two of the four (that’s right, four) cats who played Church in Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch’s latest film adaptation of King’s Pet Sematary have Instagram accounts. And the results are about as silly and adorable as you would imagine. 

Not surprisingly, the Insta accounts for the two cats, Tonic and Leo are currently in overdrive promoting their film, which opened on Friday and is in theatres now. 

 

 

 

 

Hey, this wouldn’t be the first time a cat had to work it to promote their latest horror-themed project.  

No word on if we can expect social media presences from the other two cats who played Church, Jaeger and JD, but we suspect they may have been distracted by a sunbeam and are now sleeping on the job. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Pet Sematary
Tag: Cats
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Instagram
Tag: Dennis Widmyer
Tag: Kevin Kölsch

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: