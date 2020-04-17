PETA suggests Thor go vegan to shed his Lebowski look for 'Love and Thunder'

Will the MCU's Thor retain his Avengers: Endgame obesity in Love and Thunder? Taika Waititi doesn't have firm answers just yet, but PETA is already recommending the food-loving Asgardian undertake a healthier vegan diet in order to shed some of those unwanted, Thanos-induced pounds.

“Chris Hemsworth went vegan while filming the original Thor and The Avengers films, and other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Natalie Portman are powered by plants,” Lisa Lange, PETA Senior Vice President, said in a statement. “PETA hopes Taika Waititi will have the God of Thunder get in shape and save the planet by keeping animals off his plate.”

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Crary also penned a pun-filled letter addressed directly to Waititi, enumerating the benefits of "axing animal products" from one's diet.

"The question consuming Marvel fans across the Nine Realms is how our favorite thunder god will return to his Ragnarockin’ bod in your upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. We suggest taking a page from Chris Hemsworth’s own playbook and exploring what would happen if Thor tried going vegan," it reads.

The letter adds that if Lebowski Thor does indeed take a cue from "plant-based Avengers" like Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) and Portman (Jane Foster), then "that battle armor would start fitting a little more comfortably ... By having Thor go vegan, you could easily explain his restored physique while hammering home the benefits of a plant-based diet."

Credit: Marvel Studios

Waititi, who directed Ragnarok, returns to helm Love and Thunder, which he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The director will also most likely reprise the role of fan favorite Korg and to that end, we pray the character's Endgame feud with NOOBMASTER69 carries over into the fourth Thor film.

Portman is returning to play Jane Foster, who is set to wield Mjolnir like she does in the comics. Christian Bale is joining the franchise in a mystery role, although it's been rumored that he is portaying the story's main villain. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who was crowned the new queen of Asgard in Endgame, is coming back as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder was recently moved to a Feb. 18, 2022 release date.