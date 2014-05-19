Latest Stories

Pete + Myka have 1 last adventure in opening clip from Warehouse 13's series finale

Trent Moore
May 19, 2014

You better bag and tag your goodbyes, because Syfy’s long-running series Warehouse 13 is coming to an end tonight.

As we prepare to bid farewell with one last adventure, the network has released the opening scene and a teaser trailer from the series finale, “Endless.” As the first few mintues show, they’re going as big as ever with the zany, and it looks like the series will (hopefully) go out on top.

Throughout its five-season run, Warehouse 13 has been one of the most entertaining shows in the genre. It embraced the wackiness of the premise and told some compelling stories along the way. We're anxious to see where everyone ends up, and this is one show that'll definitely be missed.

Check out the opening 3 minutes below:

A final episode teaser has also been released by the network:

The series finale of Warehouse 13 airs tonight on Syfy.

What was your favorite artifact?

(Via Syfy)

