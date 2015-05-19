Peter Dinklage and Adam Sandler battle rogue video games in latest Pixels trailer

A new trailer for the video games gone bad flick Pixels has been unleashed, and it seems Peter Dinklage and Adam Sandler will definitely have their hands full.

The film basically follows a team of retro gamers tasked with battling an alien invasion that has taken the form of classic 1980s video games. Cue the submarine-sized Pac Man and building-sized Donkey Kong game, plus a few Kevin James jokes. Weird and silly, sure, but it does look like fun for old-school arcade fans.

There’s quite a bit of new footage in the latest trailer, which digs deeper into the concept and shows off some new set pieces as the gang dukes it out with these real-life video game icons. We get to see a bit more of the set-up and the government response, plus some longer shots of the unique, pixelated graphic style they're employing.

As far as the cast is concerned, Pixels is littered with funnymen such as Adam Sandler, Josh Gad, Kevin James and Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage. Michelle Monaghan and Ashley Benson round out the cast list.

Check out the latest trailer below and let us know what you think:

Video of eIOcWZOQL5M

Pixels is set to open July 24.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)