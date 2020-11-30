Peter Dinklage to topline Legendary's Toxic Avenger reboot

As the deformed Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, he was the "monster" of House Lannister. Now Peter Dinklage's next role is about to get even scarier. The Emmy winning actor is set to topline Legendary's update of the 1984 superhero splatter comedy classic The Toxic Avenger.

Per Deadline, the new movie will be a modern-day reimagining of Troma Entertainment's midnight movie hit, reportedly subverting the superhero in the satirical manner taken by 2016's Deadpool while also dealing with environmental themes.

Dinklage will play the titular character, a bullied everyman who falls into a vat of toxic waste trying to escape his tormentors and is transformed by the chemicals into a hideous-looking creature otherwise known as the Toxic Avenger.

Using his superhuman size and the mutant strength he has acquired, "Toxie" takes bloody revenge on the goons who wronged him. Making a new home for himself in a junkyard, our Monster Hero ends up cleaning up Tromaville from the criminals running rampant through town, becoming the vigilante hero its citizens need.



Director Lloyd Kaufman's original gorefest was a surprise success, so much so that it spawned a franchise that included three Toxic Avenger sequels — The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV (which featured opening narration from Stan Lee) — a stage musical, and a short-lived cartoon series for kids, Toxic Crusaders.



Macon Blair, who helmed Netflix's I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, which starred Elijah Wood and won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, will write and direct the reboot. Kaufman and co-Troma founder Michael Herz are on board to produce.



Dinklage, of course, shot to worldwide fame playing the wily, witty hero Tyrion in HBO's fantasy phenom Game of Thrones. His most recent big screen forays include blockbusters like Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and smaller prestige fare like the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He also starred in HBO's My Dinner with Hervé Villechaize and fittingly headlined Cyrano de Bergerac off-Broadway.