HobbitHole.png

Peter Jackson keeps Bilbo Baggins' house in his basement

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 2, 2015

Some people store their Star Wars collections in their basement, while others keep their Star Trek collections. But if you’re Peter Jackson, you can have something just as precious (<—see what I did there): Bilbo Baggins’ home, Bag End. 

According to Stuff, Peter Jackson had purchased a two-story 1930s mansion. Meanwhile, he had also convinced New Line Cinema to give him Bag End when production on The Lord of the Rings was finished. Putting them together is almost a better combination than chocolate and peanut butter.

Bino Smith, who worked on both Jackson’s house and Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit, says Bag End “is exactly the same as the movie -- but it’s liveable.” Those who've seen it themselves include Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and actor Danny DeVito.

Better yet, the hobbit hole can only be accessed through a secret passage.

“You got the house, then you go down to the wine cellar and you pull a bottle, and it opens up a door, then you step out a look down this corridor -- about 35 metres, we had to create it, then you go down one part, then there’s a skeleton and some bodies, then you come out to a mock ‘torture chamber’, then you pull a book in a bookcase and the bookcase opens, and you walk into Bag End,” Smith said.

We can’t think of anything else more awesome. Until we learned that future plans for Jackson’s home include a train track and an airport and hangar to house his collection of World War I airplanes. 

Via Uproxx.

Tag: Peter Jackson
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: The Hobbit
Tag: Bilbo Baggins
Tag: Bag End

