The CW's Batwoman adds Black Mask to the Arrowverse, played by Peter Outerbridge

The new Batwoman has a new enemy to contend with. A representative from The CW confirmed a story from Deadline that Peter Outerbridge has been cast as Black Mask, the show's new big baddie for the remainder of the second season of Batwoman.

Fans may remember the character from the Margot Robbie-led film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), where he was played by the once and future Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor. As played by Outerbridge, Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask, will be a recurring character on the series and play a crucial role in the sophomore season's overarching storyline.

The CW is describing Roman Sionis as "a pragmatic and charismatic CEO who plays the 'white knight' against Gotham’s corrupt systems," while his persona of Black Mask is "an evil mastermind with a deep hatred of The Crows and masked vigilantes ... willing to tear down Gotham to enact his revenge." Hey, as played by McGregor, he was no prince in Birds of Prey, either.

Peter Outerbridge

Back in January, Batwoman showrunner and executive producer Caroline Dries told reporters at the virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter press day to expect more Black Mask and the leader of the False Face Society going forward. "They'll be peddling a very specific drug in Gotham," Dries had said at the event, adding that Kane's successor in the cape and cowl Ryan Wilder will be "tasked with taking them all out and she has a special relationship with a member of his gang."

The announcement of Outerbridge's casting comes hot off the heels of the big reveal that not only did Kate Kane survive the place crash, but that she would be played by Wallis Day going forward. Last summer, the network announced that Javicia Leslie would take on the mantle of Batwoman after series star Ruby Rose left the show.

New episodes of Batwoman air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.