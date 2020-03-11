WIRE Buzz: Disney's Peter Pan remake casts leads, Antonio Banderas not in New Mutants, more

In the spring of 2016, Disney announced that it was developing a live-action Peter Pan remake with David Lowery (Pete's Dragon, The Green Knight) attached to direct. The project (titled Peter Pan & Wendy) finally moved forward this week by casting its two main leads.

Per Variety, Ever Anderson is taking up the role of Wendy, while Alexander Molony portrays Pan. Anderson has only one previous screen credit, 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. On May 1, you can catch her as a young Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Studios' Black Widow.

Molony, on the other hand, is known for regular roles in TV shows like The Reluctant Landlord and Claude.

Credit: Disney

Lowery is still on board to direct. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Toby Halbrooks, co-scribe on the 2016 remake of Pete's Dragon. Right now, there's no intel on how this remake will deviate from the 1953 animated version.

Despite rumors that the film would be a Disney+ exclusive, it sounds like the movie will get a normal theatrical release after all.

Created by J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan has enjoyed numerous film adaptations over the years. Studios like TriStar Pictures (Hook), Warner Bros. (Pan), and, most recently, Searchlight Pictures (Wendy) have all tried their hand at the character and his mythos.

In January, SYFY announced a limited series set in Neverland called The League of Pan.

The latest New Mutants intel just arrived via Entertainment Weekly: Antonio Banderas (Genius) will not be appearing in the X-Men film after all. It was rumored that the actor would surface in a post-credits scene (replacing Jon Hamm, who was going to play Mr. Sinister), but the sequence, which was supposed to set up a sequel, was never filmed.

"It was intentional that we didn’t shoot it," Boone told EW. "We had always planned to have a tag at the end of the movie that introduced the villain for the next movie. We even had an actor cast, but because of the merger and because Marvel owns X-Men now and is going to do their own thing, there was no reason to go shoot it."

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Banderas was supposed to portray Emmanuel da Costa, father of Henry Zaga's Roberto da Costa (aka Sunspot), who has connections to the infamous Hellfire Club. Boone admitted that the sequel would have mirrored the comics by seeing Roberto and his fellow New Mutants traveling to Brazil in order to save Roberto's archaeologist mother from Emmanuel.

The follow-up would have also featured Warlock and Karma, the latter serving as the main villain before joining the group at the end.

"We always intended to do New Mutants: Brazil as the second movie," the filmmaker said. "In our heart of hearts, we hope [The New Mutants] makes a bunch of money so that we can go make the second one."

20th Century Fox

One by one, director Boone (who co-wrote the screenplay with Knate Lee) is debunking all of the rumors that have cropped up since the project was delayed in the wake of the Disney-Fox merger. Yesterday, we learned that the movie features an LGBTQ love story between Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams) and Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Blu Hunt).

Banderas recently boarded Sony's Uncharted movie with Tom Holland.

The New Mutants arrives in theaters Friday, April 3.

In August of 2018, Danny Boyle parted ways with the 25th James Bond movie, which would come to be known as No Time to Die. While we have almost no clue as to what the filmmaker's take on 007 would have looked like, the project's production designer, Mark Tildesley, does.

Recently speaking with Total Film, Tildesley (whose resume includes Sunshine and Phantom Thread) described Boyle's Bond ideas as "crazy" and "madcap." The initial script reportedly was a collaboration with the director's Trainspotting co-writer John Hodge. Tildesley, who stayed on as production designer after Boyle left over creative differences, said that the original screenplay had "some extraordinary ideas, they just needed a little pulling together."

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"[They] didn’t quite tie up with what [producers] Barbara and Michael had planned," he explained. "It was definitely a good thing to do. Maybe another time, though. I’m revving Barbara up to have another go with Danny."

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Maniac) eventually became Boyle's replacement, the first American director to helm a Bond film within the Eon canon. The new script was written by Fukunaga, Robert Wade, Neal Purvis, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Scott Z. Burns.

Originally slated to open in theaters on April 10, No Time to Die (Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007) will now open on Nov. 25 due to coronavirus concerns.