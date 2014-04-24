Peter Parker's back! Get a sneak peek at the new Amazing Spider-Man #1

Peter Parker's back in the Spider-suit, and he's got a new lease on life and a new first issue.

As 2013 began, Peter Parker was apparently dead, and his body and life as a superhero were taken over by Doctor Octopus himself, Otto Octavius, who styled himself as a "superior" Spider-Man and got his own solo series, Superior Spider-Man. For the past 16 months, in 31 issues, Octavius lived his own version of the Spider-Man lifestyle, completing Peter Parker's Ph.D., falling in love and founding his own company. Now Octavius is (apparently) gone, and Peter Parker's got a second chance in the body he nearly lost forever. The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is easily one of the most anticipated Marvel Comics of 2014, and now you can read the first five pages, plus feast your eyes on a whole heap of variant covers.

The story, from longtime Spider-Man writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos, begins with a look back at the very, very beginning of the Spider-Man saga, the very moment Peter Parker was bitten by that radioactive spider, then flashes forward 13 years to Peter, back in his Spider-suit, swinging through the streets of New York City and finding that the neighborhood doesn't find Spidey all that friendly anymore thanks to Octavius. So why does the story begin with the scene everyone knows, the fateful spider bite that gave Peter his Great Power? Well, because it turns out more than one life was forever changed that day ...

Oh, and Peter's not the only one making a return. It looks like Electro's back too, just in time for his movie appearance.

Check out the preview below, and get ready for an all-new chapter in the life of Peter Parker. Amazing Spider-Man #1 hits comic-book stores next Wednesday, April 30.

(Via Comic Book Movie)