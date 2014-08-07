Peyton Reed confirms another vital female character for Ant-Man

More than a few fans of Hank Pym and his comic-book heroics were pretty bummed when it became clear not only that Pym would be portrayed (by Oscar winner Michael Douglas) as an older mentor figure in his first Marvel Studios appearance, but that the love of his life -- Janet van Dyne, aka "The Wasp" -- would also be pushed to the background of the film. It was confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con last month that Janet will appear in Ant-Man, but that she'll be killed off. That might not mean much to the average moviegoer, but to longtime fans of the character who'd already heard she was cut from early drafts of The Avengers, it was a major blow. It seems our hopes of seeing Janet in action as Wasp are very dim indeed.

It was also confirmed at Comic-Con that, instead of Janet in a leading role, we'll get Pym's daughter Hope, played by Evangeline Lilly. And now we've heard from director Peyton Reed that another major female character in the Ant-Man saga will also be featured: Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter Cassie.

ScreenRant got a couple of minutes with Reed during San Diego Comic-Con and asked him about the "thematic arc" of the film. Reed used it as an opportunity to talk about the character dynamics of the movie, and in the process mentioned Lang's daughter.

"The thematic arc really is a sort of passing-of-the-torch movie. The idea that Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd are playing this kind of bent mentor and pupil, where Rudd’s character is an ex-con, he's a thief. That's appealing to me, so it has that aspect," Reed said. "And it’s also got the structure of like a heist movie, which is really good. And there’s also like a real personal dynamic to the movie, too. In the comics, Scott Lang has a daughter, and that’s part of the movie, too. And that's something. So, in terms of the character dynamics that are going on, that really appealed to me."

Cassie Lang's story begins in the comics as something very tied to her father's motivations. She has a heart defect, and to save her life, Scott Lang goes after Pym's Ant-Man tech. It's very easy to see that version of events pop up in Ant-Man, especially since former Ant-Man writer/director Edgar Wright hinted at that storyline a few months ago. it's worth noting, though, that Cassie grows beyond just being a victim in Marvel Comics to having her own vibrant life as a superhero. Working under the names Giant-Girl and, more prominently, Stature, she also has the ability to change her size, and has been a member of the Young Avengers and the Initiative. As The Mary Sue notes, though, all signs point to this version of Cassie simply being a sick girl who needs to be saved by her father. Which is a shame, but hey, there's always the sequel.

So while the role hasn't been cast that we know of (and we don't even know if she'll be called Cassie Lang yet), we do know that Lang's daughter will be a part of the Ant-Man story.

Ant-Man stars Douglas, Rudd, Lilly, and Corey Stoll as Yellowjacket. It hits theaters July 17, 2015.

