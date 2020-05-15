Latest Stories

First Man
Tag: Movies
Phil Lord and Chris Miller launching Project Hail Mary with go-to astronaut Ryan Gosling
salamander fossil
Tag: Science
Fossil of the oldest salamander ever just crawled out after 250 million years
Timothy Olyphant
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Timothy Olyphant holsters The Mandalorian Season 2; The Forever Purge delayed; more
Tammy and the T-Rex
Tag: Fangrrls
41 thoughts we had while watching Tammy and the T-Rex
First Man
More info i
First Man/Universal Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Phil Lord and Chris Miller launching Project Hail Mary with go-to astronaut Ryan Gosling

Contributed by
_DSC6634.jpg
Josh Grossberg
May 15, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Ryan Gosling
Tag: Phil Lord
Tag: Chris Miller
Tag: Andy Weir
Tag: space
Tag: Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling is going back into space.

He landed on the moon in 2017’s First Man. And now the Hollywood star is teaming up with directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller for another astronaut-themed thriller, this one based on The Martian scribe Andy Weir’s upcoming novel, Project Hail Mary.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, details on the plot are scarce, but it purportedly follows an astronaut (Gosling) on a spaceship whose mission is saving the planet.

Stay tuned for more details…

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Ryan Gosling
Tag: Phil Lord
Tag: Chris Miller
Tag: Andy Weir
Tag: space
Tag: Project Hail Mary

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker