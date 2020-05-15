Phil Lord and Chris Miller launching Project Hail Mary with go-to astronaut Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is going back into space.

He landed on the moon in 2017’s First Man. And now the Hollywood star is teaming up with directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller for another astronaut-themed thriller, this one based on The Martian scribe Andy Weir’s upcoming novel, Project Hail Mary.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, details on the plot are scarce, but it purportedly follows an astronaut (Gosling) on a spaceship whose mission is saving the planet.

Stay tuned for more details…