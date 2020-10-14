First look: Lyra treks back to Trollesund in Philip Pullman’s illustrated novella, Serpentine

With anticipation mounting for the Season 2 debut of HBO’s His Dark Materials this November and another immersion into bestselling author Philip Pullman’s enchanted multiverse, a never-before-seen young-adult novella from Pullman arrives on Thursday, Oct. 15, to help fill the void — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive preview of its striking old-fashioned illustrations by Tom Duxbury.

Serpentine is a touching standalone tale set between the events of The Amber Spyglass and The Secret Commonwealth. Its plotline presents a teenage Lyra Silvertongue and recounts her return visit along with Pantalaimon to the northern village of Trollesund and the witch-consul, Dr. Lanselius.

What transpires as the narrative unfolds is a gentle, revelatory event that foreshadows Lyra's future struggles as a young woman, and illuminates Pullman's own past exploration of a previously unthinkable plot development that would be revealed in his The Book of Dust sequence: the notion that a human's intimate bond with their daemon can be irreparably broken.

This deluxe hardback release of Serpentine coincides with the 25th anniversary of the publication of Northern Lights, the first volume of Pullman's His Dark Materials trilogy. The in-universe short story was first written in 2004 for a charity auction for Sir Nicholas Hytner, the then-director of the National theatre, during the stage production of His Dark Materials, but has never been published until now.

A talented woodcut and block-print artist, Duxbury was tasked with conjuring up the arresting black-and-white illustrations for the project.

Duxbury's simple but elegant work is influenced by Lino Printing, which he employs to demonstrate feeling, movement, and nostalgia. The Leeds Arts University Foundation Diploma alumnus is inspired by the eternal spirit of nature and the evocative narrative of a landscape, shown here in this exclusive trio of Serpentine chapter illustrations.

His printmaking medium is a variant of woodcut techniques in which a sheet of linoleum or wood block is used for a relief surface. Designs are cut into the linoleum surface with a sharp knife, chisel, or gouge, with the raised uncarved areas representing a mirror image of the region to show printed. The linoleum sheet is then inked with a brayer (or roller) and impressed onto paper or fabric.

"When I was taught the process of lino printing at school, aged around 10, it spoke to my imagination in Rombald’s ancient tongue," he explained in a Leeds Arts University interview. "Here must be a craft equal in primitive or ritualistic origins. The lino itself, composed of dried clay and woven hessian cloth, did not feel of this era. The block cutter and gargantuan printing press were fierce artifacts to decode. Peeling back the cartridge paper to reveal the inky impression was surely evidence of magic."

"Beyond boyhood, I discovered this fascination with lino was not solely about its remarkable ability to capture the Yorkshire landscape," he added. "It was also miraculous at depicting narrative. The physical act of carving is so full of feeling that this energy spills off the page almost furiously. Throw in color and composition and you can guide any emotion to the surface, especially in the guise of landscape."

Serpentine arrives in bookstores and online outlets on Oct. 15.