Indiana Jones 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins cast, John Williams returns to score long-awaited sequel

The long awaited fifth Indiana Jones film has just added another major star. Lucasfilm announced Friday that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning star and creator of Fleabag and co-star of Solo: A Star Wars Story, has joined the cast of the upcoming film alongside Indy himself, Harrison Ford.

The casting marks the latest in a string of major genre projects for Waller-Bridge, whose breakthrough came when Fleabag transformed from one-woman show to TV series in 2016. In addition to her hit series Killing Eve and her work in the Star Wars universe, she's also spent time in the James Bond world recently, having worked on the script for Daniel Craig's upcoming final outing, No Time to Die. Now, she can add another major franchise to her credits with a still-unspecific role in one of the biggest adventure series in cinema history.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Indy 5 director James Mangold said in a press release. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

But Waller-Bridge's casting isn't the only major news for the franchise this week. Lucasfilm also confirmed Friday that the legendary John Williams will return to score the fifth film, more than 40 years after he first composed Indy's iconic main theme in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Indiana Jones co-creator Steven Spielberg, who directed all four previous films, remains on board in a producer role, as do Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and longtime Spielberg collaborator Frank Marshall.

Indiana Jones 5 has been in various stages of development ever since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008, but things really picked up steam when Mangold was brought on as director in February of 2020. Now, with a new co-star and a film composing legend onboard, the film is pushing ahead toward its July 29, 2022 release date, which means there's probably more casting news on the way soon.