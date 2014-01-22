Latest Stories

Westworld Season 3 Teaser Aaron Paul
Tag: TV
HBO programming president explains what's to come in Westworld Season 3
Arya and The Hound in Game of Thrones on HBO
Tag: TV
Don’t expect an Arya spinoff in HBO’s future Game of Thrones lineup
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys in Game of Thrones on HBO
Tag: TV
Emilia Clarke looked to infamous dictators, including Hitler, for Dany's big finale speech
Doctor Who- Resolution (Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor)
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: André Øvredal to take The Long Walk; Doctor Who brings in a legacy alien; Minions; more
NoelBatmanLead.jpg

Photographer takes Batman action figure on a melancholy adventure in 13 pics

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jan 22, 2014

We're used to looking at various incarnations of the Dark Knight, but after viewing these photos, your Batman perception might never be the same.

Remi Noel, a French photographer fascinated by the Jack Kerouac ideal of "America," spent eight years -- from 2004 to 2012 -- traveling through Texas in search of that classic sense of Americana. That, by itself, might have been unremarkable or repetitive, but when Noel started adding in images of his only companion on his journey -- a Batman action figure -- things took a fascinating turn.

According to Design You Trust, Noel resisted digitally altering (or even digitally shooting) any of the photos he took on his journey, letting the landscape and the lighting do all the work. The result is a series of fascinating, funny, challenging and even sad photos, all of which involve a Batman action figure in some way. In the images in the gallery below you'll see the Caped Crusader do everything from visit a laundromat to languish on city streets to contemplate the meaning of life from a hotel balcony. It's a fascinating series of photos, all without digital manipulation, and they're all well worth a look.

Noel's website sadly seems to be on the fritz right now, but for more of his Batman images, head to both source links below. 

(Via Comics Alliance and Design You Trust)

NoelBatman1.jpg
NoelBatman2.jpg
NoelBatman3.jpg
NoelBatman4.jpg
NoelBatman5.jpg
NoelBatman6.jpg
NoelBatman7.jpg
NoelBatman8.jpg
NoelBatman9.jpg
NoelBatman10.jpg
NoelBatman11.jpg
NoelBatman12.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Batman
Tag: Art

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: